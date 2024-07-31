JOHOR BARU, July 31 — The Sessions Court here today set September 2 as the remention date for the case involving terrorism-related charges faced by five family members of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram police station attack last May, which caused the death of two policemen and another injured.

Judge Rasidah Roslee set the date after allowing the application by deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik for some time to complete the terrorism expert’s report before the case is transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The judge also ordered one of the accused, Mariah Radin Imran, 19, to get a health examination at a hospital without fail.

Earlier, lawyer Faizal Rahman representing the five accused applied for the court’s permission to refer Mariah to a hospital as she was showing symptoms of depression during his meeting with all his clients recently.

On June 19, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34, Rosna Jantan, 59, Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23, and Mariah were brought before the Sessions Court on terrorism-related charges.

According to the charges, Radin Imran, who is the father of the suspect in the attack, is accused of encouraging terrorist acts by instilling the ideology of terrorism linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group to his wife, Rosna, his two sons, including the suspect Radin Luqman Radin Imran, 21, and Radin Romyullah and his two daughters Farhah Sobrina and Mariah.

Radin Imran also faced three other charges of supporting terrorist acts by keeping four air rifle-type firearms (home-made) to carry out IS activities; pledging allegiance to the leader of the terrorist group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi; and being in possession of a book related to IS.

All the offences were allegedly committed in a house at Kampung Sungai Tiram, here between the end of 2014 and May 17 this year.

He was charged under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine; Section 130J(1) of the Penal Code which is life imprisonment or not more than 40 years or a fine and confiscation of the property used; and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which is imprisonment of not more than seven years or a fine and confiscation of the substance, if convicted.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Radin Romyullah, who is also the suspect’s brother, was charged with two charges of swearing allegiance to the leader of the IS group, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi, and possessing an “external hard disc” containing materials related to IS and the group’s activities in the same location.

The offence was allegedly committed between the end of 2014 and May 17 this year in accordance with Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a sentence of life imprisonment or not more than 40 years with a fine and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for punishment imprisonment of not more than seven years or with a fine and forfeiture of the substance, if convicted.

The suspect’s mother, Rosna who is a Singaporean; and sisters Farhah Sobrina and Mariah were each charged with one charge of deliberately omitting to provide information regarding crimes related to the ideology of terrorism.

All three were charged with committing the offence at the same location between April 2017 and May 17 according to Section 130M of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of not more than seven years or a fine or both, if convicted.

In the incident at 2.45am, on May 17, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked suspect armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was shot and reported to be stable. — Bernama