JOHOR BARU, June 19 — Five family members of the suspect involved in the deadly attack on the Ulu Tiram police station were charged in the Sessions Court here today for conspiring in promoting terrorist acts.

The accused faced a total of nine separate charges related to encouraging and cultivating the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group’s ideology.

The accused were identified as Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, his Singaporean wife Rosna Jantan, 59, and their three children Radin Romyullah, 34, Farhah Sobrina, 23 and Mariah 19.

All five family members arrived in the court’s compound in separate vehicles under heavy guard by the Special Branch’s counter-terrorism staff.

The accused, who were not represented, were charged in front of Sessions Court judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

According to the charge sheet, Radin Imran, the family’s father who is unemployed, faced four charges under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code (Act 574).

In his first charge, Radin Imran allegedly promoted terrorist acts by instilling IS terrorist group’s ideology to his family members, including the slain Ulu Tiram police station attacker, Radin Luqman, 21, between the end of 2014 until May 17 this year at a house along Jalan Rabani in Kampung Sungai Tiram here.

Radin Imran’s offence was framed under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment term of 30 years and fine upon conviction.

For his second charge, Radin Imran was alleged to have knowledge in support of terrorism acts by storing four self-made air rifles for IS activities at the same location at around 10.45am on May 17.

The offence was framed under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a life imprisonment of not more than 40 years or a fine. It also includes the seizure of properties, which are used or the intention to carry out the offence.

For his third charge, Radin Imran was alleged to have pledged his oath of allegiance (baayah) to IS terrorist group leader Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi at the end of 2014 and at the same location.

Abu Bakar was an Iraqi militant who was the first IS caliph from 2014 until his death in 2019.

For the offence, Radin Imran was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a life imprisonment of not more than 40 years or a fine. It also includes the seizure of properties, which are used or the intention to carry out the offence.

For the fourth and final charge, Radin Imran was alleged to be in possession of a book titled “Hakikat Islam & Hakikat Syirik” by Abu Sulaiman Aman Abdurrahman, which is related to the IS terrorist group at the same location on May 17 and May 19 between 10.45am and 2.30pm.

His offence was framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries seven years imprisonment or with a fine and the seizure of the printed material.

Meanwhile, the second accused Radin Romyullah was charged with pledging his oath of allegiance to Abu Bakar (Al-Baghdadi) and in possession of a external hard disc drive containing materials related to IS and the group's activities.

The two offences were alleged to have been committed by him at the same location between the end of 2014 and May 17.

The offences were framed under Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code where Radin Romyullah faced

Radin Romyullah faces life imprisonment of not more than 40 years or a fine for the first offence and imprisonment for no more than seven years with a fine for the second.

In the same court, the family’s mother Rosna and her two daugthers, Farhah Sobrina and Mariah, were charged with one charge each for deliberately omitting to provide information regarding crimes related to terrorist ideology.

All three were also charged with committing the offense at the same location between April 2017 and May 17. They face a prison sentence of not more than seven years and a fine if convicted.

The family of five understood the charges read against them and Che Wan Zaidi set July 31 for the case remention.

The court did not offer bail and the accused were advised by Che Wan Zaidi to appoint a lawyer to represent them in the cases.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam and Fazeedah Faik.

On May 17, the lone assailant was killed after an unprovoked attack on the Ulu Tiram police station.

In the 2.45am incident, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a man armed with a machete, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was injured after being shot.





