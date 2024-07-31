KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia’s total population now numbers 34.1 million, according to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in its Current Population Estimates 2024 released today.

The growth of 0.7 million people was in comparison to 33.4 million recorded for the same period last year.

Although the population has grown overall, the composition of citizens have dipped in comparison to foreigners.

The department attributed the increase in the composition of non-citizens to the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1, 2022 and the implementation of the Employment Recalibration Programme 2.0 in January 2023.

“The composition of citizens in 2024 decreased from 91.1 per cent (2023) to 90.0 per cent, while non-citizens increased to 10.0 per cent from 8.9 per cent over the same period,” the report said.

The number of Malaysia’s citizens is shrinking compared to foreigners in 2024. — Infographic from X/Department of Statistics Malaysia

The DOSM report said that Malaysian citizens now make up 30.7 million of the country’s overall population, with the Bumiputera community dominating at 70.4 per cent, up from last year’s 70.1 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the composition of the Chinese and Indians decreased from 22.6 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively in 2023 to 22.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2024 while Others remained at 0.7 per cent,” the department said.

