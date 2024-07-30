KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Three routes around Putrajaya will be temporarily closed from 7.30am on Wednesday in conjunction with the Warriors Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that the closures would affect Jalan Persiaran Sultan Salehuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Jalan Lebuh Perdana Timur, and routes around Kompleks E.

“The roads will be reopened gradually after the guests of honour have passed through and safely arrived at the event according to the scheduled time.

“Traffic at Bulatan Sultan Salehuddin Abdul Aziz Shah will be halted briefly when the national anthem, Negaraku, is played and will reopen after the ceremonial cannon firing,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri said that 82 officers would be deployed to manage traffic throughout the event.

He also advised road users to plan their journeys and arrive early at their offices to avoid traffic congestion.

For any inquiries, the public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-88862138 or the JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03-20260597/69, or head to the nearest police station. — Bernama