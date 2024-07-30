JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The swimming poolwater at the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre in Arena Larkin here has been confirmed to be contaminated with escherichia coli (e. coli) bacteria.

Johor youth, sports, entrepreneur development, and cooperatives committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the e. coli contamination was confirmed after results of the water sample sent to the Chemistry Department on Sunday were obtained this morning.

"We are upset with the pool’s management who did not make proper preparations, resulting in 19 participants taking part in the Johor School Sports Council (MSSJ) 2024 Aquatic Championship last Thursday to be unwell.

"The water was contaminated with a small amount of e. coli bacteria based on the Chemistry Department's results obtained this morning," he said at a press conference after an event at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

Mohd Hairi said the Chemistry Department has conducted analysis on nine water samples collected, including the main swimming pool, plunge pool, toilet and reservoir tank.

He said based on the report of the Chemistry Department, all nine samples were revealed to have been contaminated by e. coli bacteria.

"E. coli is a species of bacteria that lives in the intestines of humans and animals.

"These bacteria usually cause infection through food, water, or contact contaminated with faeces carrying the bacteria," he said.

Mohd Hairi said he had requested that the Johor State Sports Council (MSNJ) to investigate the incident.

He said MSNJ needs to make thorough preparations in all aspects before a tournament takes place, whether at the district school sports council (MSSD), MSSJ or the state itself.

"The asset belongs to the private sector, but when it involves student sports it is our joint responsibility," he added.

Earlier, the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) ordered the immediate closure of the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre in Arena Larkin here, until August 6.

On Sunday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who visited the condition of the pool, was not satisfied with the level of cleanliness of the facility.

He was reported to have said that the aquatic centre will be temporarily closed until all renovation work is completed.

The closure was prompted by an incident where 19 students developed various symptoms, after participating in the MSSJ 2024 Aquatic Championship, last week.

On Thursday, 19 students out of the 900 participants taking part in the tournament had to be rushed to hospital after experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, fever and itchy skin believed to be affected by the water in the swimming pool and plunge pool at the aquatic centre.