IPOH, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented a contribution to Lance Corporal Mohd Faizol Deraman from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK). The junior police officer was injured in an accident while escorting the Prime Minister.

The Perak police, in a Facebook post, said that Mohd Faizol was involved in the accident while escorting Anwar to the World Conference on Islamic Thought and Civilisation (WCIT) 2024, at the Casuarina Convention Centre, Meru, yesterday.

The incident was witnessed by Anwar as he was en route to welcome the arrival of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at the event.

“In light of the incident, the Prime Minister has made a thoughtful contribution to help alleviate the burdens faced by the junior police officer,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed the incident and said that he was present at the scene, as he was escorting the Prime Minister from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport Ipoh to the convention centre.

Azizi added that in response to the incident, the Prime Minister had extended a contribution to the officer, which was relayed through the state deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat.

“Alhamdulillah, the officer has not sustained any serious injuries, and was treated as an outpatient at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,” he said. — Bernama