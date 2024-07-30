KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The role of the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) will not be disrupted after the amendments to the Medical Act 1971 are implemented, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkelfy Ahmad.

He said that the agency will maintain its function as the accreditation body for medical master’s degree programmes, responsible for evaluating applications from universities.

He addressed concerns that the MQA’s role might be diminished due to the amendments to the Medical Act, clarifying that such claims were unfounded.

“MQA will continue to serve as the accreditation body for medical master’s degree programmes, a key responsibility which ensures that these programmes are listed in the Malaysian Qualification Register for approval.

“The MQA Act itself stipulates that professional programmes (including the Parallel Pathway programme), are not subject to MQA accreditation,” he said when winding up the debate on the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024, in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

The bill, which, among other things, grants the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) powers to recognise qualifications and specialist training for medical registration, was passed by the Dewan Negara, after being debated by 14 senators.

He also addressed concerns regarding the rejection of dental applications which did not meet the requirements of the Dental Act 2018. He noted that three applications, registered in the National Specialist Register of Malaysia (NSR), are currently under appeal.

“At the 14th MMC meeting under the Dental Act 2018 this morning (July 29), the council agreed to allow appeals, from dental practitioners registered with the NSR, to be considered for approval based on the scope of practice determined by the MMC, with a decision expected by the end of September,” he said.

Additionally, Dzulkefly announced that the position of MMC chief executive officer (CEO) will soon be advertised, with an appointment to follow.

“This issue has been addressed and is awaiting implementation. Given the criteria and status of the CEO, we are considering promoting the individual to the position of Jusa C,” he added.

“This is due to the importance of the role and responsibilities as the chief executive officer at the MMC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly, at a subsequent press conference, announced that the regulations pertaining to the amendments of the act will be communicated to the listed institutions within the next two months.

“We are committed to maintaining, and even enhancing, the quality of the programmes. We will ensure they become more robust,” Dzulkefly affirmed, extending his gratitude to those who contributed to the successful amendments of the act.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama