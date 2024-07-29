KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 29 — Setia Utama LRT 3 announced that there will be lane closures and traffic diversions at the following locations to facilitate LRT3 project-related works:

• Right-most lanes of Persiaran Bandar Utama (LDP slip road-bound)

• Persiaran Bandar Utama (BU2-bound) closure to Sri Pentas

The work will start from July 31 to August 7 from 10pm to 6am so those who live nearby or use the roads there frequently will need to be aware and adjust your travel plans accordingly.

Should you have any enquiries, the LRT3 helpline operates from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm (excluding public holidays) at 1800-18-2585.