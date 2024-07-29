KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Cybersecurity Malaysia (CSM) have signed a collaboration agreement to strengthen Malaysia’s 5G network against cyber threats. The collaboration will also see the establishment of a National 5G Cybersecurity Testing Centre and the development of new security guidelines.

The signing was held at DNB’s My5G Portal Experience Centre in TRX and witnessed by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

According to DNB, the upcoming 5G security guidelines are aimed to be used as a fundamental requirement for the telecommunications industry and serve as a guiding principle for future 5G security baseline. Meanwhile, the establishment of a National 5G Cybersecurity Testing Centre will serve as a platform for industry players to identify vulnerabilities, ensure compliance with standards and validate security features.

In addition, the partnership between DNB and CSM will also see the exchange of threat intelligence information between the two parties to further strengthen the nation’s cyber threat combat capabilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Gobind said, “The 5G network is one of Malaysia’s Critical National Information Infrastructure sectors, which impact national defence, economic stability, governmental functions and social routines. In our increasingly digital world, digital space has become an integral part of our daily lives, driving innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. However, with these advancements come significant challenges, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity.”

He added, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that necessitates the pooling of resources, intelligence, and expertise. By strengthening alliances and partnerships, we can enhance our collective ability to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats.”

Meanwhile, DNB Chief Operating Officer Nasution Mohamed said, “It is crucial to establish a strong and robust cybersecurity ecosystem. As the industrial, commercial and public sectors accelerate their digitalisation efforts through 5G, DNB’s collaboration with CyberSecurity Malaysia, which entails the pooling of resources and sharing of expertise, forms a significant part of that effort. We look forward to this collaboration with CSM, and also with other organisations as part of a continuous development of a strong and robust national 5G cybersecurity ecosystem.”

CyberSecurity Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wabah said, “The establishment of the National 5G Cybersecurity Testing Centre is crucial for enhancing our ability to secure 5G networks, providing a dedicated facility for testing and improving cybersecurity measures specific to these networks. Therefore, I believe this collaboration will lead to the development of strong security guidelines, the creation of a specialized testing centre, and the exchange of important threat information among experts, ultimately protecting the digital future of 5G networks for Malaysian users.” — SoyaCincau