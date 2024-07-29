KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Coroner’s Court did not deliver a ruling today for the inquest into the custodial death of K. Roopan, instead postponing it to a later time.

According to Free Malaysia Today, lawyer T. Shashi Devan said the court was still examining evidence including a pathology report.

Roopan was arrested as a minor in 2017 on suspicion of a murder from four years earlier.

He was eventually convicted of the crime by the High Court in 2020, but appealed the matter the same year.

While awaiting an appeal hearing in 2021, his family was informed in June that year that Roopan was admitted to Hospital Kajang for “breathing difficulties” that was later attributed to a heart infection.

Roopan was discharged after two days later but collapsed upon his return to Kajang Prison, dying the same day.