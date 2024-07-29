KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that Chinese school fundraisers, including those involving breweries, are mostly held outside school premises and attended by parents and supporters.

He said that such events are usually held in restaurants or other external premises, following guidelines from the Education Ministry in a report by Malaysiakini.

“Most (fundraisers) don’t involve students because the ones who attend are their parents or the public who come to support the school,” Loke said.

He emphasised, “The programme does not involve students.”

Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, addressed concerns that students, regardless of religion, were being indirectly exposed to alcohol through brewery company support for Chinese schools.

Earlier today, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng urged political leaders and groups to end their ‘preaching’ at non-Muslim parents about how to fund the vernacular schools educating their children, saying that without charity efforts and public donations, these schools would remain in a dilapidated condition, affecting the health, safety and well-being of the children.

On Tuesday, Loke said he would consult the Cabinet on revising an Education Ministry guideline that bans schools from receiving funds generated from selling tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

Chinese school have received funding from companies, including breweries, for decades — but the issue came under spotlight due to a recent charity event in the Sepang school attended by Sepang MP and deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu.

At a fund-raising dinner on July 14, Aiman was pictured with a mock cheque bearing the logo of Tiger Beer, one of the country’s biggest beer brand.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.

Aiman responded, calling PAS leaders “hypocrites” for their double standards during political campaigns.