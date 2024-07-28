JELEBU, July 28 — Malaysia’s fisheries sector has recorded a production of 1.3 million metric tonnes from January to this month, ensuring the country’s food security.

Deputy director-general of Fisheries (Management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah said the total included the subsectors of capture fisheries, aquaculture, and inland fisheries nationwide.

“Last year’s record was 1.79 million metric tonnes. The country’s food security now stands at 92 per cent, with the aquaculture sector guaranteeing an increase in the supply of fish in addition to marine fish sources,” he told reporters after attending the South Zone MyAgropreneur Perikanan (myAP) and MyKomuniti Perikanan (myKP) Carnival here yesterday.

The programme was launched by Negeri Sembilan Agriculture, Food Security, and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Wan Muhammad Aznan said the government aimed for the fisheries sector to contribute 40 per cent of the country’s total fish production by 2030, driven by the application of modern technology to increase productivity in line with the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Meanwhile, he said the aquaculture sector in Negeri Sembilan was the largest contributor to the state’s fish production, accounting for 90.78 per cent (5,587.4 metric tonnes) of the overall production valued at RM73,867,000 last year, involving 431 registered operators.

He added that a development allocation of RM302,400 had also been channelled to Negeri Sembilan DOF to enhance entrepreneurship, community development, and technical skills for 57 participants of the myAP and myKP projects.

In another development, he said the ban on the harvesting of mussels and bivalves (shellfish) in the state and Melaka remained in force for consumer safety. — Bernama