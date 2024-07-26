BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 26 — Several main roads around Bukit Mertajam will be closed for two days from 9 am on Saturday to 3 pm on Sunday, for traffic order in conjunction with the Catholic celebration of St Anne’s Feast at the Minor Basilica St Anne starting today until July 28.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the roads involved are Jalan Kulim starting from in front of the Caltex petrol station towards the Taman Bukit Indah traffic light junction; Jalan Tenang; Jalan Taman B and Jalan Sepakat.

He said the assignment of duties for traffic control has already started today (with no road closures until July 27) until Sunday with traffic policemen stationed at main road junctions.

“Road users going to Kulim from the direction of Bukit Mertajam will be diverted to an alternative road which is from Jalan Kampung Baru to Jalan Rozhan.

“For motorists from Kulim who want to head to Bukit Mertajam, they will be diverted to Jalan Sepakat and Jalan Taman B towards Jalan Kampung Baru," he said yesterday.

Helmi announced that the 1.6km long candlelight procession will be held from 7 pm tomorrow, starting from gate 3 of St Anne’s church through Jalan Kulim, Jalan Kampung Baru and Jalan Berjaya before returning to gate 1 of the church at about 11 pm.

He said the roads will be opened and fully operational as usual after 3 pm on Sunday immediately after the event.

Accordingly, he hoped that road users and the local community will cooperate to ensure public order and smooth running of the religious festival of the church.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the religious celebration at Minor Basilica of St Anne church, which is one of the country’s main attractions every year. — Bernama