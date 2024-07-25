KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Health Ministry (MoH) will grant ‘Healthy Choice’ recognition to companies that reduce the sugar content in their products as part of the ministry’s ‘war on sugar’ campaign.

Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said it is crucial to reduce sugar intake among Malaysians because it is one of the main causes of weight gain, leading to various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and diabetes.

“Findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 show that one metric has not decreased: high body weight.

“The main cause is linked to sugar intake. This is one of the reasons MoH is planning a programme to declare war on sugar. We have not launched it yet, but we have drawn up this programme,” he said during an oral Q&A session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas, who wanted to know about MoH’s holistic approach to controlling sugar intake among Malaysians.

On May 16, Dzulkefly said MoH would launch a ‘war’ on sugar soon as part of the government’s effort to stem the rise of NCDs among the population.

According to NHMS 2023 data, about half a million or 2.5 per cent of adults suffer from four NCDs, including obesity and diabetes, with one in two Malaysians identified as obese or overweight.

Dzulkefly said the ministry is also examining mechanisms to increase access to rapid blood sugar screening so Malaysians can know if they need treatment earlier.

“Controlling non-communicable diseases like diabetes is very important because it is lifelong, chronic and not acute. Therefore, this war on sugar is something we must undertake,” he said.

Dzulkefly also noted that in leading MoH, he focuses on providing access to preventive healthcare facilities as an early measure to tackle diseases and promote the importance of maintaining health.

“Emphasis will be given on preventive early healthcare. We know NHMS 2023 does not recognise our efforts so far.

“(NHMS 2023 findings show) diabetes has slightly decreased, but hypertension and high cholesterol are still relatively high,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran regarding MoH’s actions following NHMS 2023 findings that showed failures in controlling morbidity. — Bernama