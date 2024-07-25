KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) and AREX Airport Railroad Co. Ltd (AREX) have announced a groundbreaking partnership to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers travelling between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Seoul's Incheon Airport in South Korea.

The new service, available through Klook, allows passengers to purchase bundled ERL and AREX train tickets in a single transaction. This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience by eliminating the hassle of arranging airport transfers upon arrival.

ERL hopes this partnership will pave the way for a global alliance among airport rail operators, similar to airline alliances like OneWorld and Star Alliance. Such an alliance would enable members to cross-advertise and offer exclusive benefits to passengers, promoting sustainable travel.

“Currently, there are more than 25 dedicated air rail services worldwide. This number is sufficient for airport rail operators to form an alliance similar to an airline alliance.

"We are motivated to reach out to other operators for this alliance to materialize in the near future,” said Noormah Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer of ERL, at the signing ceremony.

Noormah expressed gratitude towards AREX for their commitment to the partnership.

“Through this partnership, we hope to tap into the Korean market and create more awareness of our train services when planning their travel to Kuala Lumpur. Korean tourists can now enjoy a seamless and efficient transfer from the airport to the city centre, enhancing their overall travel experience.”

Kim Jong-dae, CEO of AREX said: “We look forward to sharing each other’s strengths and know-how and providing more convenient railway services to travellers between the two countries through close cooperation in various fields.”

The partnership signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Yeo Seung-bae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia.

Seung-bae said: “This agreement will further solidify the relationship between our two countries and serve as a crucial step in enhancing the quality of railway services.”

Following the ceremony, AREX delegates visited ERL’s in-town flight check-in facility at KL Sentral, which currently services Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, and Cathay Pacific. Self-service check-in kiosks are also available for passengers flying with Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, KLM, or Ethiopian Air.

The ERL & AREX Bundle Package has been available for purchase on Klook since 15th July 2024. To celebrate the launch, ERL & AREX are offering a 10 per cent discount, priced at RM71.65, for a one-way adult ticket on KLIA Ekspres & AREX.

This promotion is limited to the first 500 tickets, with terms and conditions applying.