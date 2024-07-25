IPOH, July 25 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that the state government has agreed on a fundamental basis to allow government-linked companies (GLCs) in the state to set up their own child care centres.

Saarani said this move aims to help working women focus on their careers without worrying about their children’s safety.

Saarani said the move is necessary as it will help working women focus on their career without worrying about their children’s safety.

“This matter has been discussed in many places. This is because we understand the number of working women has increased,” he told reporters after the Perak Women Town Hall meeting at the Casuarina Meru Hotel.

“When the women start their family and have child, they face difficulties to find a proper and safe child care centres for their children, as many unfortunate cases has occurred lately,” he said.

“Therefore, they need to send their children to a place with the right qualifications in child care,” he said.

Saarani also added that GLCs must follow proper guidelines and regulations as well as hire staff with child care education certificates when establishing child care centres in their facilities.

Currently, only the State Secretariat Building in Perak has its own child care centre.

“We have many other GLCs such as the Perak Water Board (LAP), State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC), and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) with many working women.

“If they have proper child care centres that are safe and near to them, then women workers can be more productive in their work without worrying about their children,” Saarani said.