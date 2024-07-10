IPOH, July 10 — Efforts are underway to revive five abandoned housing projects in Perak, involving 1,375 units, which have been deserted for over a decade, according to Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The five projects — D’Aman Residence Meru Raya in Ipoh, Taman Tapah Permai in Tapah, Taman Cempaka II in Manjung, Taman Seri Emas in Kampar, and Taman Limau Mas in Beruas — all involved private developers.

“All these projects are currently under the active monitoring of Perak Housing and Property Board (LHPH),” Saarani stated during a press conference at the Perak Menteri Besar Office.

“For the D’Aman Meru Raya Residence project, it is expected to be resumed by the end of July with the target of obtaining the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) in December this year,” Saarani explained.

As for the other four housing projects, Saarani said that those will resume after the finalisation of new contractors and budget.

He also provided alarming statistics on the state of housing in Perak, saying the latest data from the National Housing Department showed that 59 housing projects involving 4,523 units in the state were considered sick projects as of June 30.

Earlier today, Saarani and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Perak Housing and Property Board and the National Housing Department. This MoU is focused on the rehabilitation of sick and abandoned housing projects in the state.

