KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A superbike rider was tragically killed after colliding with the rear of a compact multi-purpose vehicle on the KL-Karak Expressway early this morning.

The incident also resulted in injuries to two other superbike riders.

Gombak police chief Asst Comm Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that the accident occurred at 1am at KM22.8 of the expressway.

“Investigations revealed that the 47-year-old superbike rider accidentally struck the back of the compact MPV.

“The force of the collision caused the rider to be thrown from his superbike, subsequently hitting two other superbikes ridden by a 46-year-old man and a 27-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

The first rider died at the scene, while the other two riders were transported to Selayang and Kuala Lumpur hospitals for treatment, he added.

“We are investigating under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We urge anyone with information to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Noor Farah Hani Abu Bakar at 019-3311552 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-61262222,” he said