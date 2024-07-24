KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Malaysian passport ranks 12th in the latest global passport index, dropping two spots from its 14th position last year.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2024 report, which evaluates 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, Malaysia shares the 12th position in the global passport rankings with Cyprus and Liechtenstein.

At the beginning of 2023, Malaysia was ranked as the 14th most powerful passport in the world with a score of 179.

Malaysian passport holders can travel visa-free to 182 out of 227 destinations worldwide.

According to the report previously, the highest ranking for the Malaysian passport was eighth place in 2014.

Meanwhile, Singapore retains the top position in the index, allowing its citizens to travel visa-free to 195 destinations, thus being named the world’s most powerful passport.

The report said the index is based on comprehensive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and reflects the current global landscape of visa-free travel.

Thailand and Indonesia are ranked 60th and 65th, respectively, while Brunei ranks 19th.

The Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar are ranked 73rd, 86th, 88th, 90th, and 92nd, respectively, in the rankings.