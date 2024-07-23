PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Court of Appeal today imposed the death sentence on six former students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) for the murder of Navy Cadet Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain seven years ago.

Bernama reported that sentence was meted out after a three-judge panel led by Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, allowed the prosecution’s cross-appeal to reinstate Section 302 of the Penal Code initially faced by all the accused.

The accused are Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali.

Delivering the unanimous decision, Judge Hadhariah stated that the High Court judge had erred in amending the original murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code to Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

“Therefore, the court allows the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the amended charge and reinstate Section 302 of the Penal Code,” she said, sitting alongside Judges Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Datuk Azmi Ariffin.

Ibu bapa kepada Pegawai Kadet Laut Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain iaitu Zulkarnain Idros, 60, dan Hawa Osman, 61, membuat sujud syukur selepas mendengar keputusan Mahkamah Rayuan hari ini yang menjatuhkan hukuman gantung sampai mati ke atas enam bekas penuntut UPNM kerana membunuh... pic.twitter.com/HQrP1ONpJV — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 23, 2024

The first five defendants were initially charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction, while Abdoul Hakeem was charged with abetting the murder under Section 109 of the Penal Code, which carries the same penalty.

On November 2, 2021, the High Court sentenced all six of them to 18 years in prison after finding them guilty under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code of causing Zulfarhan’s death without the intent to kill him.

Section 304(a) of the Penal Code provides a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction, if the act is committed with intent to cause death.

They were charged with committing the offence in a room at the Asrama Jebat block, UPNM, between 4.45am and 5.45am on May 22, 2017.

Zulfarhan died at the Serdang Hospital on June 1, 2017.

MORE TO COME