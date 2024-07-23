KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Ministry of Education (KPM) and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) are actively collaborating to ensure the initiatives to empower Form Six Colleges next year can be realised, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said one of the special programmes to be implemented next year is the Premium Form Six College.

“In continuing the excellence and fulfilling the government’s aspiration to see Form Six become one of the main educational streams for our children, we will implement important initiatives, including a special programme.

“The Premium Form Six College, which will commence next year, will focus on Form Six students, particularly ensuring they are prioritised in terms of their direction and also enhancing the quality of education in Form Six,” she said during the inauguration of the Best Student Awards for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) 2023 here today.

Speaking to reporters later, Fadhlina said further announcements regarding the initiative would be made after the coordination process was completed.

She said other proposals to be considered included the provision of allowances for Form Six students.

Earlier, Fadhlina presented cash awards worth RM1,000, plaques, and certificates to the top 17 students who sat for STPM 2023.

The STPM 2023 results announced today recorded a National Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.84, the highest since the examination was implemented.

A total of 1,116 candidates, or 2.7 per cent, achieved a GPA of 4.00, a decrease of 68 candidates compared to 1,184 in 2022. — Bernama