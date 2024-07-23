SHAH ALAM, July 23 — The director of a scrap metal company was robbed RM200,000 in broad daylight by a gang of men at a traffic light intersection near Sekolah Kebangsaan Tamil Ladang Emerald in Section 33, here yesterday afternoon.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 54-year-old victim was on his way home after withdrawing the money from a nearby bank.

“The crime unfolded when two men astride a motorcycle and wearing helmets stopped on the left side of the victim’s car before a Perodua Alza car trailing him made its move by overtaking and cutting off his path.

“One of the bikers then (alighted to) smash the driver’s side wind screen with an axe and pulled out the car keys to prevent the victim from escaping, while a suspect from the car in front (got down and) grabbed the bag of cash from the victim’s car,” he said here today.

Mohd Iqbal said, however, that the helpless victim was unharmed in the incident which occurred at 1.27pm.

He said the registration number of the Perodua Alza car that blocked the victim was found to be fake and police are now actively tracking down the suspects involved in the robbery.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code (for armed gang robbery) which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted,” he said while advising the public not to carry large amounts of cash to avoid being robbed. — Bernama