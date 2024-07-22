TEMERLOH, July 22 — Five Malayan Tigers have been reported dead, including victims in road incidents (roadkill) in less than two years from 2023 to date, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said nine Malayan Tigers had been caught in conflict areas and efforts to protect the animal and conserve its natural habitat would not be possible without the involvement of various parties.

He said it includes the commitment from all parties including the state government in maintaining forested areas that are the habitat of tigers.

“Achievements in Malayan tiger conservation show that efforts to save them will bear fruit if all parties cooperated.

“Today’s celebration is very meaningful and strengthens the collaborative momentum because many incidents of Malayan Tiger deaths have been reported as a result of conflicts with humans lately,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of World Tiger Day 2024 which was officiated by Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at the Biodiversity Institute of the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) of Peninsular Malaysia here, today.

The celebration of World Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to foster and raise awareness of the world community about the importance of caring for, preserving and conserving the tiger species.

Tengku Hassanal accompanied by Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier General Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah also agreed to visit the Malayan Tiger Conservation Center (MTCC) here which houses six Malayan Tigers undergoing a conditioning programme to familiarise them with the situation in their natural habitat.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said a pair of Malayan Tigers at MTCC that were paired in October 2023 have mated and are in the monitoring period.

In the meantime, he said this year alone as many as six series of Khazanah Integrated Operations (OBK) have been carried out in which a total of 243 wildlife traps have been destroyed and the value of the seizure has reached almost RM9 million.

In addition, he said since 2019, Pahang has received an Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) allocation of RM36.8 million including the first distribution of this year’s allocation of RM16.5 million.

Donations received through Tabung Selamatkan Harimau Malaya so far, he said, amount to approximately RM1.9 million which will be used to fund various Malaya Tiger conservation programmes. — Bernama