KOTA KINABALU, July 22 — Newly-minted Sabah PKR chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud today pledged to continue supporting the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition state government until the end of its term.

The Sepanggar MP said PKR values the political stability offered by the GRS and Pakatan Harapan government alliance.

But he also said his party has yet to decide on who to partner for the next state election that must be called by 2025.

“To us the relationship is going well and we want to ensure this continues and the state government remains stable and we can do right by the people. We will support the chief minister until the end of term, we cannot afford to have another leadership crisis,” he said in a news conference here.

Asked if he was keen to extend the “comfortable” relationship between PH and Barisan Nasional at the federal level, Mustapha said Sabah PKR wants an amiable situation.

“We will find something which is comfortable for all parties. Because at the end of the day it is about the people,” said Mustapha, who is also federal deputy higher education minister.

He said that as the new state PKR chairman, his priority is to strengthen the party.

“We have not begun any official discussions. Kupi-kupi talk, yes, that happens on a daily basis. But nothing official.

"The time will come when we will officially start the negotiation process,” he said, dropping into colloquialism.

Kupi-kupi is an alternative spelling of the Malay word kopi in Sabah, which refers to coffeeshop talk.

Mustapha also said that he wanted an end to the polemics of state versus national parties.

“This is not about local or national or Malayan parties, this is about leadership. This is what we have to fight for.

“Some call themselves a party for the local struggle but what if they cannot perform? This is how the people will evaluate. So we have to choose our partners wisely and strategically,” he said.

Mustapha also said PKR expects to field its candidates for the Inanam and Api-Api state seats again in the next election.

He added that it is also seeking to contest in more seats the next round, and hinted that he might run for a state constituency too.

“Maybe, if many people want me to run for a state seat, I will consider it. There.. yes, we will announce where later,” he said.