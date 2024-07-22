PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The Home Ministry (KDN) through the Immigration Department (JIM) will increase the number of new automatic gate systems (autogates) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminals 1 and 2) and Penang to overcome congestion at the country’s entry points.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said as many as 40 new autogates were added at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 making the total number 80 while the additional facilities in Penang are being identified.

He said the move to increase the facility was also in line with the expansion of the autogate facility and also in preparation for Malaysia as Asean Chairman 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Now the arrival of an international plane gets media coverage when congestion occurs. So we have negotiated with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) for additional autogates and we need more space.

“KDN secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi will manage the procurement... we are also chasing time because next year we will take over the Asean Chairmanship, which we need to manage so that there is no congestion at the entry points,” he said in a press conference after the 2024 Immigration Day parade here today.

Previously, Saifuddin announced that visitors from another 36 low-risk countries would be allowed to use the autogate at all entry points in countries that have the facility effective June 1, 2024.

The facility involves all European Union (EU) countries, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, China, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, he said the use of the Quick Response Code (QR) system at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor was well received by users.

From June 1 to July 18, a total of 197,901 bus passengers at BSI and 311,130 bus and motorcycle passengers at KSAB have used the QR system.

“The initiative has succeeded in reducing the waiting period by between 70 and 80 per cent.

“This number is expected to increase to further reduce congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore entry point,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the use of the system will be extended to all travellers including non-citizens and long-term pass holders as well as travelling by car in the next phase. — Bernama