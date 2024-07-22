KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A construction worker was sentenced to three years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to committing physical sexual assault on a girl in an elevator last week.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on G. Mohana Das, 40, and ordered him to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last July 15.

The court also ordered him to undergo counselling for a year while in prison and to be placed under police supervision for a year after serving his time.

He was charged with committing the offence to the 16-year-old victim in an elevator at a People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Cheras here at 11.30am last July 15.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 201, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, on the day, the girl went into the elevator to return to her house which was on the 17th floor and at the same time, the accused also entered the elevator. He then touched the girl’s hand and when she pushed him away, he touched her breasts.

When she got home, she narrated the incident to her mother who then lodged a police report on the same day.

During mitigation, Mohana Das, unrepresented, told the court that he was separated from his wife and was supporting a child and his mother.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama