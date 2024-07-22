KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today denied rumours claiming that his party, now allied with Pakatan Harapan, has held formal talks with political rival PAS for potential cooperation.

He said that while such talks might occur among party members or supporters, there were no official discussions between the leaders of both parties, online news outlet Malaysiakini reported.

“I don’t even know as Umno’s secretary-general. If there was any such discussion, it should be between the leadership of both parties.

“I also heard that PAS leaders are discussing with Pakatan Harapan, so they can also discuss,” Asyraf was quoted as saying at a press conference here.

Asyraf Wajdi was reported commenting to a Utusan Malaysia news report earlier today claiming that PAS and Umno leaders had engaged in talks about cooperation ahead of the 16th general election due by 2028.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported saying claimed that informal meetings between key leaders of both parties had taken place recently, raising hopes for reconciling Malay voters.

On July 8, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the party would not cooperate with PAS as long as Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang remained its president, citing past experiences with the Islamist party.

Umno and PAS previously collaborated under Muafakat Nasional in 2019, which fell apart the following year when the Islamist party chose to partner Bersatu to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Zahid also accused PAS of failing to honour joint decisions.

“PAS has been lying from the beginning until now. I am a living witness to a four-point discussion with Hadi. We agreed face to face, but later we disagreed.

“Don’t believe them, as long as that person is president. Don’t expect us to cooperate with a party that rides on Islam,” Zahid was quoted as saying in a separate news report by Malay daily Sinar Harian.