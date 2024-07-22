KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has affirmed that Melaka state lawmaker Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis has the prerogative to take his suspension from the nationalist Malay party to court, even though he has crossed over to PAS.

Azalina said that Melaka Umno has the right to decide what action to take against the Rembia assemblyman since he defected after signing a loyalty oath to remain with the party, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“As mentioned by the Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, this is a party matter to be resolved.

“They need to resolve it, so we leave it to Melaka Umno and their respective lawyers.

“I mean, it’s their prerogative and their right to go to court,” she was quoted as telling reporters in Seberang Perai, Penang after officiating at the Bukit Mertajam Umno delegates conference yesterday.

Azalina was asked to comment on Jailani’s recent assertion that he is not bound by any agreement after declaring his departure from Umno for PAS.

Last Saturday, Asyraf Wajdi said he warned Jailani that legal action would be taken if the latter does not settle his RM100 million compensation to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) for defecting to PAS, a component of the rival Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Asyraf Wajdi said the Rembia assemblyman had signed a contract and statutory declaration with Umno prior to contesting the 15th general election that would punish him if he quits the party, and would therefore be legally binding.

Jailani was first elected as Rembia assemblyman in 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan banner as a PKR member, which he quit in 2020 to be an independent for nine months before joining Umno in 2021 and successfully defended his seat under the BN ticket.



