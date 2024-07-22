KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The National Union of Bank Employees (Nube) has today led a peaceful picket of 250 members to protest the high salaries of bank chiefs and alleged union-busting within several banks.

All five protests ran concurrently outside banks, namely Bank Islam (Bangunan Majlis Agama Islam, Kuala Terengganu), Standard Chartered (Jalan Dato Maharajalela, Ipoh), Hong Leong Bank (Light Street, Penang), CIMB (Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru) and Maybank (Taman Counnaught, Cheras).

According to Nube secretary-general J. Solomon, while police presence was unusually high at the respective locations, the picketing that was held during lunch time went ahead smoothly.

“The picket also witnessed an overwhelming amount of support from customers and the general public.

“At one branch, customers went above and beyond by sponsoring drinking water for the participants, a gesture that was greatly appreciated and underscored the communal support for the union’s cause.

“Many from the public expressed their discontent regarding the exorbitant salaries of bank chief executive officers and the ongoing union-busting activities, reinforcing the legitimacy of NUBE’s grievances,” Solomon said in a statement today.

Bank union members participate in the picket outside the Light Street branch of Hong Leong Bank in George Town. — Picture courtesy of Nube

Among the key issues Nube said must be addressed are union-busting, stark disparity between salaries of employees and chief executive officers, employees deprived from training and development skill programmes, fair remuneration and a safe and respectful working environment.

“There have been persistent attempts by bank management to undermine union activities and suppress the rights of employees.

“The stark disparity between the salaries of bank chief executive officers and the average bank worker, which continues to grow, sparking outrage among employees and the public alike,” he said.

Members of the public observe the picket in progress at a Maybank branch in Cheras today. — Picture courtesy of Nube

Moving forward, Solomon said the pickets mark the beginning of a series of actions planned by Nube to ensure that the rights and dignity of bank employees are upheld.

“The union will continue to stand strong, advocating for fair treatment and justice for all its members.

“Nube urges all stakeholders, including bank management, customers, and the broader community, to support this cause and work towards a more equitable banking industry,” he said.

Today marks the start of a five-day nationwide picketing exercise led by Nube at various locations in Kuala Lumpur.

Over the next few days, the picketing exercise will be held at CIMB, Menara UAB (Jalan Tun Perak), RHB Bank (Jalan Raja Laut), Hong Leong Bank (Aman Suria) and Maybank (Bukit Bintang).

The Malayan Commercial Banks’ Association (MCBA) has also today expressed concern over the ongoing picketing exercise conduced nationwide by NUBE following the breakdown in contract negotiations.

The MCBA has since urged the picketers to return to the table and resume dialogue so their actions will not inconvenience the bank customers and general public.

MCBA’s statements follows Nube’s announcement of picketing last Saturday, signalling escalating tensions in the ongoing negotiations between union and commercial banks.