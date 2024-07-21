SEPANG, July 21 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has issued a warning to social media applications, stating that the government will implement measures to address the proliferation of 'troll farms', cyberbullying, scams, and gambling advertisements.

He said that the existence of 'troll farms' creates an environment that is far from peaceful.

“There are netizens who have been identified using offensive language during the installation ceremony.

“I don’t see what TikTok is doing to prevent this from worsening,” he told the press today, referring to the live streaming of the King’s installation ceremony on TikTok.

He mentioned that initial intelligence from TikTok indicated that 'troll farms' were being used to spread negativity on the platform.

A 'troll farm' is a group of internet users who flood cyberspace to influence others’ decision-making and opinions by spreading misinformation through fake accounts, among other tactics.

“As long as these troll farms are prevalent, they can create a tense situation and may even lead to loss of life. We must take strong action against at least two or three platforms.

“I don’t see these platforms taking the issues Malaysians face seriously enough.

“I don’t think they particularly care. I have had enough. We will send a very strong and clear message to these platforms,” he told a news conference here.

He said the government will review existing laws, consider the need for new legislation, and address implementation, enforcement, technical aspects, and prosecution.