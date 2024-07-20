IPOH, July 20 — The West Coast Expressway (WCE) will begin collecting toll for the Section 11 connecting South Taiping-Trong-Beruas from 12.01am on July 24.

WCE said in a statement yesterday that the 35.5km road had been free for motorists since it was officially opened on March 12 by Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The toll collection will be fully electronic utilising Touch N Go, Smart Tag (for the South Taiping and Lekir Toll Plazas only) and RFID.

“The toll rate imposed will be according to vehicle class, starting from 94 sen to RM39.36,” the company said, adding that motorists are advised to ensure they had adequate balance in their e-wallets and Touch ‘N go cards before starting their journeys to avoid any problems at the toll plazas.

Further information on toll payment and methods can be found at the WCE website or WCE App, while those with problems with toll payments can contact the WCE Infoline at 1700-81-6600 or email [email protected]. — Bernama