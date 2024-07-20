KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 – The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 still has not fully recovered from yesterday’s global IT outage, based on social media posts from travellers.

Several posts on the social media platform X showed that long queues are still present, as low-cost airline AirAsia struggles with disrupted check-in procedures.

“Crowds and queues really built up in the two hours [I] was in queue ... People had been calm earlier but the shouting eventually started,” said a post by user calling themselves John.

Here are some videos shared by other X users:

Yesterday, AirAsia said it continues with its operations amid system disruptions, advising guests to expect delays for departures due to manual processing.

It also said there were no flight cancellations.

Chaos ensued following a global IT outage yesterday that has affecting many institutions including in Malaysia, among others taking banks offline and grounding flights in several countries.