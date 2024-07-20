KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 – The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 still has not fully recovered from yesterday’s global IT outage, based on social media posts from travellers.

Several posts on the social media platform X showed that long queues are still present, as low-cost airline AirAsia struggles with disrupted check-in procedures.

“Crowds and queues really built up in the two hours [I] was in queue ... People had been calm earlier but the shouting eventually started,” said a post by user calling themselves John.

Here are some videos shared by other X users:

Still chaos this morning [20/7] at #KLIA2 due to #Crowdstrike #MicrosoftOutage AA counter staff walking down lines explaining to passengers. Really surprising airport and airlines haven't deployed more info staff, can't hear any general announcements, LED billboards not used. pic.twitter.com/MrTFtehhN6 — John (@eljohn88) July 19, 2024

Crowds n queues really built up in the 2 hours was in queue. People had been calm earlier but the shouting eventually started. Serious sprinting still going on through airport #KLIA2 #bluescreen #Crowdstrike #airasia #mahb @MOTMalaysia pic.twitter.com/Wzk3PflPe5 — John (@eljohn88) July 20, 2024

Absolutely madness at #KUL airport. We will definitely miss our @airasia @AVA_airasia flight to #DPS. We are already checked in but have to wait hours for our bag tags. Thanks @Windows and @CrowdStrike pic.twitter.com/XoCLBPS6ci July 20, 2024

Update from Klia at 5.00 am. Kiosk still mot availble. pic.twitter.com/RV9xODr08t — iamZieraaa (@AzieraAzir) July 19, 2024

Yesterday, AirAsia said it continues with its operations amid system disruptions, advising guests to expect delays for departures due to manual processing.

It also said there were no flight cancellations.

Chaos ensued following a global IT outage yesterday that has affecting many institutions including in Malaysia, among others taking banks offline and grounding flights in several countries.