KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at Istana Negara to attend the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia today.

The car carrying the couple arrived at the main porch of Istana Negara at 8.45am.

Also attending the ceremony were Senior Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife, Ho Ching.

Last Thursday, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said that Lee, who is also former prime minister of the republic, is among the selected foreign leaders invited by Sultan Ibrahim to attend the installation ceremony.

Both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir were among the 700 guests at the palace today.

The guests were greeted on arrival by Communications Minister who is also the chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, Fahmi Fadzil and his wife, Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

On January 31, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years. — Bernama