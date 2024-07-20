KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 20 — Batik Air is the latest airline to announce flights from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

It will resume its previous Subang-Penang route, now operating on the Boeing 737, an upgrade from its previous ATR plane.

There will be three weekly flights that will be gradually increased to daily service from August 15.

Previously the flight was suspended back in February and its return will now give travelers a convenient option to Penang from the Klang Valley.

In a statement, Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said that the reinstatement of the SZB – PEN route is a strategic move aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and delivering superior service.

“The convenience of SZB, combined with the appeal of Penang, creates an ideal synergy that benefits both business and leisure travellers. We anticipate a strong response and are prepared to increase the flight frequency to daily to meet passenger needs,” he said.

He also stated that the airline is looking to introduce more destinations including Kota Bharu and soon Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

Head to www.batikair.com.my for updates and bookings.