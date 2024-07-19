KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today highlighted a concerning trend in late-stage cancer detections amidst a significant rise in cancer cases.

The report titled: 'Summary of the Malaysia National Cancer Registry Report 2017-2021,' published by the National Cancer Institute, underscores the urgent need for improved early detection and treatment strategies in Malaysia.

According to the report, cancer has surged to become the third most common cause of death in Malaysia, with 15,200 cases recorded in 2022, a jump from its previous fourth position in 2021.

The ten most commonly diagnosed cancers among Malaysians include breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer, with colorectal cancer being the most prevalent among men and breast cancer leading among women.

MOH said from 2017 to 2021, 65.1 percent of cancer cases were detected at stage 3 or 4, up from 63.7 percent in the previous five-year period. This delay in detection has been linked to lower survival rates, as highlighted in the 2018 'Malaysian Study on Cancer Survival.'

“The increase in late-stage cancer detections is a significant concern. Early detection is crucial for improving survival rates and outcomes,” MOH said in the press statement released this morning.

Despite the grim statistics, the report also shows a positive trend in cervical cancer incidence, which has consistently decreased over the years. This progress is attributed to the introduction of pap smear screening in 1969 and the availability of free screenings at government health facilities since 1998.

The MOH has recently adopted self-sampling methods using the HPV detection kit, significantly expanding screening coverage from 23.1 percent in 2019 to 43.2 percent in 2023.

“The collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including community representatives, universities, private healthcare facilities, and non-governmental organizations, have been instrumental in raising awareness and enhancing access to cervical cancer screening services,” the MOH added.

MOH said enhancing community awareness and access to early detection and treatment is vital for improving cancer outcomes.

It also emphasised the need for stakeholders to actively engage in cancer prevention, control, and treatment by leveraging the data from the MNCR for strategic planning.

“The accuracy and completeness of cancer data are paramount. The Ministry of Health remains committed to upholding the integrity and reliability of this information,” it said.