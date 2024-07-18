KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Singapore’s Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will start operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang from September 1.

The Subang to Singapore and Singapore to Subang routes will fly seven times a week, operating on the airline’s Airbus A320.

The airline plans to operate 10 weekly flights to Malaysia by September 2024.

There will initially be seven flights each for Subang-Singapore and Singapore-Subang routes. — Screenshot of table via Scoot

Bookings open today via Scoot’s website and mobile app, and eventually via other channels. Fares start from S$83 and RM108, inclusive of taxes.

Subang Airport, as it is popularly known, is set to allow narrow body jets, after 26 years.

Earlier this week Indonesian carrier TransNusa announced it will be flying daily from Subang’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport to Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia.