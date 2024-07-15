KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Indonesian carrier TransNusa has announced it will be flying daily from Subang’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport to Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“We will be starting sale of tickets from today,” Datuk Bernard Francis said in a statement.

TransNusa will be the only airline offering the route from Subang and is also currently the only one of two foreign airlines that has confirmed its presence at the airport.

The other airline is rumoured to be Singapore’s Scoot that has declined to comment on the matter.

Subang Airport, as it is popularly known, is set to allow narrow body jets, after 26 years.

Initially, TransNusa will be operating one daily flight 8B 698 at 7.30pm, arriving in Jakarta at 8.30pm local time. The flight takes two hours but the arrival time is as such due to the time difference.

From Jakarta, the 8B 699 flight will depart at 4.10pm, arriving at 7pm.

Both flights will be on TransNusa’s A320 narrow-body airliner, with pricing starting from RM299, one way.

Besides Kuala Lumpur, TransNusa also operates in Johor, Singapore and China’s Guangzhou.

For flight information and bookings, visit www.transnusa.co.id