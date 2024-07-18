SINGAPORE, July 18 — Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Malaysia from July 19 to 22 for the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia at Istana Negara.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Singapore, in a statement today, said Lee is among a select group of foreign leaders invited by His Majesty to attend the installation ceremony.

During the visit, the former prime minister will attend His Majesty’s installation ceremony and a Royal Banquet.

Lee will also meet Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, have engagements with various Malaysian Rulers, Ministers and leaders, and speak at a Kuala Lumpur Business Club dinner event.

He also will attend a reception for overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth Low Yen Ling, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry. — Bernama