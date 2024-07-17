KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul told the August House today that he has not received any written evidence from Perikatan Nasional (PN) regarding the status of Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

He said that based on records, former Bersatu members are still under PN.

“There has to be in black and white by PN for me to remove him. Bersatu has (sent a letter) but not PN because our record is with PN, not Bersatu or PAS,” he said.

Johari said this during the question-and-answer session when Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) rose from his seat to question Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz’s position as the latter rose to pose a question to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Mr Speaker, Bukit Gantang (seat) is written PN. He is not PN anymore. How can he still be sitting there,” said Ahmad Fadhli.

The Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament is among six former Bersatu members who have been sacked from the party for declaring their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The others are Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Last June 20, Bersatu chief Whip and vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee submitted a notice to Johari regarding the vacant seats of six Members of Parliament because their membership in the party had ceased.

The six MPs were given a notice of termination of membership on June 12 when they failed to respond to the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council’s written instructions to pledge allegiance to the party.

Then on July 11, they reportedly said they would continue to serve as independent representatives after Johari decided that their seats did not need to be vacated. — Bernama