KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Selangor Police have recovered a smartphone, as part of its investigation into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini, in a ditch at a palm oil plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam today.

According to Berita Harian, the smartphone was located at 12.21pm by a member of the Subaquatic Forensic Unit deployed by the police this morning.

A dive unit and a K9 unit was sent to the location this morning where the body of the car rental employee was found yesterday after she was reported missing last week.

At the same time, the police also brought a 26-year-old suspect to the scene to identify the smartphone believed to be owned by the victim, Berita Harian reported.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed that the suspect is lance corporal attached to the Slim River police station.