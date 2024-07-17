JOHOR BARU, July 17 — A 41-year-old woman claimed she lost RM105,650 after falling victim to an online job offer via the WhatsApp application on Wednesday (July 10).

Johor Baru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the victim received an online employment link from ‘Luxe Legacy’, which also promised commissions for every task completed.

“Attracted to the commission offered and the simple task it entails, the victim registered and made 10 cash transactions amounting to RM105,650 into five different accounts that were provided to her from Thursday (July 11) to Saturday (July 13).

“However, she realised she had been duped after the website and all calls were blocked. She lodged a police report yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, with the probe also looking into the possible involvement of mule account holders. — Bernama