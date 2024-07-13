KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The government rejects accusations that it is afraid to declare vacancies in six parliamentary seats for fear of being defeated in the ensuing by-elections (PRK), said the deputy prime minister today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, said the government is not intimidated by Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) and that his party is prepared to run against Bersatu if polls are held in the six affected parliamentary seats.

“It’s not because of fear of losing; we believe all six seats were originally Umno’s seats, and even if they are declared vacant, Umno will contest,” he was quoted as saying after officiating the Kuala Terengganu Umno division meeting today.

“In politics, you can’t afford to be afraid, and I see the announcement made by the Speaker of the House, Tan Sri Johari Abdul, regarding the status of the six Members of Parliament who were expelled from Bersatu, made in accordance with Article 49 of the Federal Constitution.”

“Perhaps some among them will challenge and present evidence. We leave it to any party to bring this to court.”

Earlier, Bersatu president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said six parliamentary seats held by the party’s former members were not declared vacant because the government feared defeat.

Muhyiddin went on to accuse the government of violating the provisions of the Federal Constitution under the Anti-Party Hopping Act.

On Tuesday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul declared that six former Bersatu MPs had not vacated their seats despite being kicked out of the party.

The following day, Muhyiddin criticised Johari for refusing to declare vacancies in the six MPs’ seats, saying it contravened the letter and spirit of Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution.

This led to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim defending Johari’s decision on Thursday, saying the Speaker acted in accordance with the law.

The six MPS are Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang) and Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang).