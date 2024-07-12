PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment (TAGS) has issued an award for its first complaint involving physical sexual harassment by a male employer towards a female employee, according to the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

It said the award was issued within 60 days from the first hearing date, which was on May 23, in accordance with the provisions under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 [Act 840].

KPWKM said that after considering the evidence and testimony presented, TAGS found that the complainant had proved that the respondent had committed sexual harassment against her.

“Therefore, TAGS ordered the respondent to issue an apology statement as requested by the complainant,” KPWKM said in a statement here today.

TAGS provides an alternative channel to civil courts for handling sexual harassment complaints quickly, easily and cheaply.

KPWKM urges victims of sexual harassment to come forward and file complaints at the TAGS counter at KPWKM or contact the Talian Kasih 15999 for any enquiries. — Bernama

