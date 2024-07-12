The new co-payment feature for medical and health insurance and takaful (MHIT) products is optional and offers lower premiums, without affecting existing full coverage plans.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The new co-payment feature for medical and health insurance and takaful products is among the options offered to new consumers with lower premium, offering flexibility based on the consumers’ financial needs.

Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) chief executive officer Mark O’Dell said the co-payment option is not compulsory, and does not affect the existing consumers who have already purchased full coverage MHIT plans.

“Co-payment allows insurance and takaful operators to offer lower premiums whereby consumers can save up between 19 per cent and 68 per cent because the policy and certificate holders are sharing the cost of medical services.

“However, customers can still decide whether to purchase a policy with co-payment or without co-payment at higher premiums,” he told Bernama.

Starting September 1, 2024, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has required insurers and takaful operators (ITO) to provide an option for MHIT products with a co-payment feature.

Thus, the ITOs are required to show a Product Disclosure Sheet with at least one option that has a co-payment feature to the customers starting January 1, 2025.

O’Dell emphasised that the co-payment feature is not new to the Malaysian market, noting some ITOs in Malaysia had previously provided co-payment option in their products.

Hence, he said increasing the adoption of co-payment MHIT products is expected to help curb over-consumption of health services and control medical cost inflation that has risen by 36.3 per cent cumulatively from 2020 to 2022.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Malaysia’s medical cost inflation was 12.6 per cent in 2023, significantly higher than the global average of 5.6 per cent, and among the highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Co-payment feature

Co-payment involves sharing the cost between policy or certificate holders and insurers/takaful operators, wherein both parties split the cost of medical services through co-insurance or deductible.

For co-insurance, the consumers need to pay a percentage of the medical expenses while the insurance /takaful plan covers the remaining amount. The minimum amount is five per cent of the total hospital bills.

For deductible — the insured person has to pay a minimum amount of RM500 from the total hospital bill.

O’Dell said there are also MHIT products that include both co-insurance and deductible for the consumers especially for individuals or families with limited budgets.

However, he said the co-payment feature will not apply in some situation such as emergency treatment (including accident cases), outpatient treatment for follow-up treatments due to critical illnesses and treatment at a government healthcare facility.

The ITOs may also give due consideration to any financial hardships or extenuating circumstances faced by a policyholder/takaful participant and may apply its discretion to waive co-payments in such circumstances.

Outlook

O’Dell said the take-up rate for life insurance, takaful and general insurance industry in the first half of 2024 remained strong due to the higher demand for the products amidst some repricing on medical protection plans.

He expects a gradual take-up of co-payment MHIT products after the central bank requires all ITOs to include the cost-sharing features as an option for the consumers which is more sustainable in a long run.

“By having this feature, customers would be encouraged to take a more active role in using healthcare services, help promote more responsible use of healthcare, reduce fraudulent medical claims, and ensure that medical insurance and takaful remains affordable for Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama