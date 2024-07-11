BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 11 — Autopsy results on the bodies of two women found dead in a Honda WRV sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Taman Sungai Rambai here yesterday revealed that they had died four days ago due to helium gas inhalation.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the deaths of the two local women, 25 and 30, were classified as sudden death following the autopsy conducted by the forensics unit of the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“Police checks at the location where their bodies were found did not turn up any weapon or equipment that could be linked to the death of the two women or any criminal element,” he said in a statement today.

He also shared that investigations also revealed that the families of both women had reported them missing on July 5, adding that both women were said to be good friends who came to Penang from Negeri Sembilan for a holiday.

Their bodies have been taken back by their families after the autopsies were completed at around 2pm today.

The two women were found dead in their vehicle by the roadside of a housing area yesterday evening after local residents reported the discovery. — Bernama

