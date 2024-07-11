PETALING JAYA, July 11 — The bodies of two women were discovered yesterday in a car parked in Taman Sri Rambai, Bukit Mertajam.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), a passer-by spotted the car parked in the housing area at 5.30pm and quickly alerted the authorities.

A spokesperson from the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Perda Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The rescue team, equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), successfully unlocked the car using specialised tools. Inside, we found the bodies of two adult women in the front seats. We then handed the case over to the police for further investigation,” the spokesperson said in a statement last night.

NST reported that the victims are believed to be in their twenties and appeared to have been dead for more than five days. Their bodies were bloated and emitted a strong odour.

The bodies have been sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

