KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police rescued a 13-year-old after he was allegedly left to sleep in the corridor outside his parents’ flat in Pasir Gudang in Johor Baru for four days.

According to a report published in The Star today, Seri Alam OCPD Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the boy appeared to have been neglected and had been shut out of the flat since Sunday.

“The boy was rescued by a team of police on Wednesday (July 10) and no injuries were found on him,” he was quoted by The Star as saying.

He added that the boy’s parents, aged 54 and 56, were arrested at around 11.30pm the same day.

In a statement today, Supt Mohd Sohaimi said initial investigations by police found that the father has two prior offences on his criminal record.

Both parents tested negative for drugs, said Supt Mohd Sohaimi, adding that they have been remanded for five days until Monday and will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of the child to physical or emotional hurt.

The case would also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the sharing of content that is false, offensive, or threatening, said Supt Mohd Sohaimi.

According to Supt Mohd Sohaimi, photos of the teenage boy sleeping in the corridor were posted on the Taman Air Biru community Facebook page on Wednesday and had also went viral.