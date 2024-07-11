KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Unity Government Leadership Council has agreed to Barisan Nasional (BN) fielding its candidate to represent the government in the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan next month.

Head of Unity Government Secretariat Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the decision was made at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by top leaders of BN and Pakatan Harapan, last Tuesday.

“The leadership of the two coalitions also pledged their commitment and full support to ensure victory for the BN candidate who is also representing the unity government,” he said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for the Nenggiri by-election on August 17, with the nomination on August 3 and early voting on August 13.

The State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant starting June 19. — Bernama