GUA MUSANG, June 30 — Former Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim has announced that he will not contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election for the seat scheduled for August.

Mohd Azizi said he would instead make way for those from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance.

“This is not about the contested seat, but about respecting the spirit of camaraderie among the component parties,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizi said he had sent a letter to Bersatu yesterday, urging the party to provide clear details regarding his membership termination.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced that the Nenggiri seat fell vacant after a written notice was received under clause (3) of Article 31A of the Kelantan State Constitution concerning Mohd Azizi’s membership status.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination day and early voting for the by-election on August 3 and August 13, respectively, while polling day will be on August 17. — Bernama

