SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Police have requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block and take down six fake TikTok accounts using the profile picture and name of the Raja Muda of Selangor, which recently went viral on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police will continue to investigate to identify the parties involved in creating these fake accounts.

“MCMC has helped police to block and take down five or six related links.

“We will continue to investigate and find out who is involved in creating the fake accounts ... it is a process that will take time,” he told reporters here today.

Yesterday, Hussein said police had received a report from the Selangor Palace regarding the TikTok accounts which they said did not belong to Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and were confirmed to be fake.

Police are investigating these cases under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On another matter, Hussein said police are still waiting for feedback from the Public Prosecutor’s office regarding the investigation paper on a suitcase containing over RM500,000 in cash found in a Damansara shopping mall parking lot last March.

“The investigation is complete and the investigation paper has also been submitted. Now we are waiting for feedback from the Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Hussein said police would use the Anti-Money Laundering Act to investigate the case if they still cannot trace the source of the money.

He said the act, which among other things allows the money to be forfeited, could be used following the failure of an individual claiming to be the owner of the money to prove the source of the funds. — Bernama